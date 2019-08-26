K-9 dies days after cooling off in pond, deputies worried about blue-green algae

Image 1 of 5 ▼

A Hall County Sheriff's K-9 died Tuesday and deputies have concerns after recent possible reports of toxic blue-green algae in ponds.

UPDATED: Hall County Sheriff K-9's death due to heart failure, not toxins

Gus was on duty with his handler when he dropped and couldn't hold his head up.

Deputies rushed him to the vet where he died.

Authorities said a few days before that he cooled off in a pond after tracking down a suspect.

They hope Gus' autopsy will shed light on what happened.

The sheriff's office, Gainesville police and others paid respects to Gus Wednesday.