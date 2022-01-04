Kane County deputies arrest 2 for fleeing separate traffic stops

article

Two men were charged with fleeing from Kane County deputies in separate incidents across less than 24 hours over the weekend.

Deputies attempted to pull over a car around 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve near French and Burlington roads in Hampshire Township, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

The car turned off its lights and sped away from police, officials said.

A deputy deployed a disabling device a short time later that stopped the vehicle near US 20 and Marshall Road, police said.

Brandon West, 24, was arrested and charged with aggravated fleeing, eluding, speeding, driving without lights when required, fictitious registration and possession of cannabis by a driver, police said.

Around 1:37 a.m. on New Year's Day, deputies tried to stop a car near Bowes Road and McLean Boulevard with the driver refusing and fleeing at a high rate of speed, police said.

Deputies pursued the car from Elgin to Pingree Grove where the vehicle struck a median in the 14200 block of Reinking Road.

The driver ran away but was later arrested by deputies in a nearby neighborhood, police said. Two female passengers who were also in the car were detained by deputies.

Deputies recovered a loaded gun from the vehicle and discovered the car was stolen in Chicago

Christian Turner, 24, was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, being a felon in possession of a firearm while on parole, unlawful use of a firearm and aggravated use of a weapon, police said.

