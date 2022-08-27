Kane County gun buy-back program gets over 100 guns off the street

article

The community gun buy-back event held at the Kane County Health Department in Aurora resulted in over 100 guns being turned in.

The majority of the guns were old rifles and revolvers that people had no idea how to get rid of, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.

One woman said that she thought about selling the gun but was worried what someone might do with it after it was resold, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said they will meet with community partners and evaluate the need for holding future events.

