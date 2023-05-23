Kane County man charged in Aurora disturbance, shooting
AURORA, Ill. - A 69-year-old suburban man was arrested and charged in connection to a disturbance and shooting that occurred on Saturday, police said.
Around 8:43 a.m., Aurora police responded to the intersection of Benton Street and River Street for a report of a disturbance which led to a gun being fired.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered a 27-year-old Aurora man who had sustained an injury to his arm. He was taken to an area hospital, treated and released.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
The offender – later identified as Billy Cox Sr. – had fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. He was eventually taken into custody at his home in Sugar Grove.
Billy Cox Sr. | Aurora Police Department
Cox Sr. has been charged with the following offenses:
- Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (class 1 felony)
- 2 counts of Aggravated Battery - public way (class 3 felony)
- 2 counts of Aggravated Battery - deadly weapon (class 3 felony)
- No Firearm Owner Identification Card (class 3 felony)
- 2 counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon (class 4 felony)
- Aggravated Assault (class 4 felony)
Police believe this incident was isolated, with the victim being targeted by Cox Sr.
The investigation is ongoing.