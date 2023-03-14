Kane County man facing child pornography charges after search warrant

A 41-year-old Kane County man is facing multiple felony charges including possession of child pornography.

Sergio L. Rivas, of the 7000 block of Lowell Drive in Carpentersville, was arrested Friday and charged with four felony counts of possessing and reproducing child pornography, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office. He is also charged with a felony count of failure to register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors said prior to Dec. 31, Rivas reproduced and possessed "multiple videos and images" of child pornography.

Sergio L. Rivas, 41. (Kane County states attorneys office)

A known sex offender, Rivas also allegedly failed to register various social media accounts with Carpentersville police in accordance with the Sex Offender Registration Act, prosecutors said.

Kane County Sheriff's deputies took Rivas into custody on Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Rivas is being held at the Kane County Jail on $300,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court March 22, according to court records. If able to post bail, he will be required not to have contact with any minors.