Kane County man fatally shoots dog for allegedly being on his property, blocking his path

A dog was fatally shot in Wayne Thursday by a neighbor who said the dog was on the neighbor's property.

Deputies responded to the 5N600 block of Person Drive for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, deputies learned that a homeowner fired multiple shots from a handgun at a neighbor's two dogs, authorities said.

The neighbor stated the dogs were on his property and aggressively blocking his path from his boat dock, where he was standing, back to his residence.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Authorities said it appeared one dog had been struck by the gunfire and later did not survive.

The dog owner said that she was swimming in the river with both dogs when the neighbor began to shoot at the dogs.

Advertisement

Investigators continue to review video evidence and the statements of those involved in the incident.