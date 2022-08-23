Kane County reports influx of deadly traffic crashes, sheriff issues warning

There is a new warning out for drivers in Kane County from the sheriff, after multiple fatal crashes in the past several days.

In the past 10 days in Kane County, deputies have seen multiple fatal crashes on the roads. Sadly, three people were killed.

In some cases, you can’t even tell the vehicles were cars in images from some of the wreckage left behind from the crashes.

Accident investigators have seen excessive speed as a factor, and in some cases, impaired driving and distracted driving.

To decrease crashes, in the last three months deputies have made 1,535 traffic stops, 604 citations and 931 written warnings.

"When you get behind the wheel of a car, this is basic humanity, folks. People are dying. This is incredibly serious. A vehicle is a missile," said Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain. "You have to be responsible when you get behind that wheel."

The sheriff's office has a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation for additional traffic enforcement details.