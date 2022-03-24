Kane County searching for 3 armed suspects who invaded an Aurora Township home
AURORA - The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating an Aurora Township home invasion that occurred Wednesday night.
According to a news release from Kane County, three men forced their way into a home in the 1600 block of Solfisburg Avenue., unincorporated Aurora, shortly before 10 p.m.
A resident of the home told police the men were masked and armed with handguns.
The trio unsuccessfully attempted to enter a safe inside the home, and stole two guns from the residence before fleeing.
The release states that the resident was not injured. Some evidence was recovered at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.