Kane County searching for 3 armed suspects who invaded an Aurora Township home

The Kane County Sheriff's Office is investigating an Aurora Township home invasion that occurred Wednesday night.

According to a news release from Kane County, three men forced their way into a home in the 1600 block of Solfisburg Avenue., unincorporated Aurora, shortly before 10 p.m.

A resident of the home told police the men were masked and armed with handguns.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The trio unsuccessfully attempted to enter a safe inside the home, and stole two guns from the residence before fleeing.

The release states that the resident was not injured. Some evidence was recovered at the scene.

Advertisement

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Kane County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 630-444-1103.