Kane County sheriff's sergeant charged with cocaine possession

article

A sergeant with the Kane County sheriff’s office has been charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

Sgt. Aaron Feiza, 44, was allegedly in possession of cocaine on Feb. 19, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Feiza was issued an arrest warrant and turned himself in Wednesday at Elgin Branch Court, where he posted a $1,000 bond, the state’s attorney’s office said.

He has worked for the sheriff’s office since 2004 and was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain.

If convicted, Feiza faces a sentence of between one and three years in prison, the state’s attorney’s office said.

He is due in court again Dec. 20., the state’s attorney’s office said.