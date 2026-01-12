Kane County to vote on new rules for short-term rentals

The Brief Kane County officials might move to impose new rules on short-term rentals like those found on popular sites like VRBO and Airbnb. Officials said they're not seeking to block such rentals, but address issues that residents have complained about. Those include some properties being rented out for long, noisy parties.



After months of debate, the Kane County Board will decide this week whether it’s time to redefine the rules for short-term rental properties found on popular apps like VRBO and Airbnb.

What we know:

Tuesday night’s vote is not meant to block what has become a common practice but to ensure safety and lessen the strain on wells and septic systems in unincorporated areas.

Appearing on Chicago LIVE, Kane County Board Member Jonathan Gripe (District 14) talked about some of the complaints residents have been raising.

"This party is going on too long, it’s going on too late, the street’s blocked with cars, people are coming and going all hours of the night, just crazy things going on," he said.

Regulations under consideration include home inspections prior to any rentals, two guests per bedroom with a maximum of 16 guests per property, no more than 12 rental contracts per year, and a $200 licensing fee on any short-term rental properties.