Kankakee man charged in Ford Heights shooting

A Kankakee man was charged Thursday in connection with a shooting in Ford Heights.

Jaleel Holmes, 29, was accused of shooting a man on Nov. 7 in the 1400 block of East 15th Street, according to Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

He turned himself in to Maywood police Monday.

Holmes was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Advertisement

He was released after posting the required 10 percent of his $50,000 bond.