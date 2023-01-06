Kankakee man charged with possessing child porn: police

article

A 22-year-old Kankakee man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography.

The Illinois State Police searched Noah Cox's home in the 400 block of South Roosevelt Avenue in Kankakee on Dec. 20 and say they found evidence to arrest him.

Cox was charged with possession of child pornography after the Kankakee State's Attorney's Office approved three counts.

After his arrest, Cox was taken to Jerome Combs Detention Center where he awaits bond hearing.

Anonymous tips of child pornography can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC) CyberTipline at www.cybertipline.com.