Kankakee man facing felony charges for possession of child porn

A Kankakee man is facing felony charges for possession of child pornography.

Donald Legler was arrested Thursday morning in the 1100 block of South East Avenue in Kankakee and was charged with six felony counts for possession of child pornography, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

An investigation against Legler, 32, began in January 2021, state police said.

Legler was being held on a $500,000 bail at the Jerome Combs Detention Center, state police said. He must pay 10 percent to be released.