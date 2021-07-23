Kansas City nurses crochet mini Olympic outfits for newborns

Nurses at Saint Luke’s Health System in Kansas City, Missouri hand-crocheted adorable mini uniforms for its own Olympic opening ceremony featuring the hospital’s newest babies and their families.

In a video shared by Saint Luke’s, the hospital held an "opening ceremony" on July 23 with nurses carrying a torch through the maternity ward to celebrate "Mini Team USA." Newborns were decked out in Team USA athlete-themed knitted outfits, fit with a knitted gold medal.

This newborn sports a Team USA onesie and a knitted barbell. (Saint Luke's Health System via Storyful)

The newborn’s outfits represented a variety of events, including swimming, weightlifting, boxing, basketball, gymnastics, and tennis.

The athletes’ judges — their parents — gave them perfect scores.

Parents of the newborns gave their athlete's perfect scores. (Saint Luke's Health System via Storyful)

"Our Saint Luke’s coaches passed the torch to kick off the Olympic celebration and recognize our newest gold-medal babies," the hospital wrote in a press release.

After the fun-filled ceremony, families got to keep the handmade outfits and remember their newborn’s first Olympics.

This story was reported from Boston.