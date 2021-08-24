Kanye West rebuilding childhood home in Soldier Field

Chicago rapper Kanye West is pulling out all the stops for his next "Donda" listening party.

SkyFOX was over Soldier Field Tuesday afternoon where word is he's rebuilding his childhood home right in the middle of the field.

Kanye's new album pays homage to his late mother, Donda.

The listening party is happening Thursday, August 26.

Thirty-eight thousand people are expected to attend and there are no requirements for COVID testing or proof of vaccine.

The Chicago Park District says it feels the outdoor event can be held safely.