'Karens for Hire': Company will complain on your behalf

A company is looking to flip the 'Karen' stereotype upside down and use it to your benefit.

'Karens for Hire' is offering up so-called 'Karens' to make complaints for you or just speak up on your behalf.

They'll reportedly tackle anything from health insurance companies to cell phone bills, or even try to get you a refund.

The company says fees start under $100 depending on the service.

‘Karens for Hire’ has reportedly received more than 2,300 requests for help since launching last spring.