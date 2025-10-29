Kat Abughazaleh, Illinois congressional candidate, indicted over Broadview protests, records show

The Brief Kat Abughazaleh, a congressional candidate in Chicago's north suburbs, was indicted in connection with protests at the Broadview ICE facility. Federal prosecutors claim she and five others tried to impede a federal agent late last month. Abughazaleh called the charges a "political prosecution" and "gross attempt to silence dissent."



Kat Abughazaleh, a Democratic candidate for Congress from the Chicago area, was among six individuals indicted in federal court in connection with their protests at the ICE processing facility in suburban Broadview.

What we know:

Federal prosecutors allege that Abughazaleh, along with Michael Rabbitt, Andre Martin, Catherine Sharp, Brian Straw, and Joselyn Walsh, tried to impede a federal agent at the Broadview facility on Sept. 26.

They allege that the group "surrounded" a government vehicle driven by the agent "with the intent to hinder and impede" the agent. Prosecutors also claimed the defendants "hindered and impeded" the agent driving the car forcing them to drive at "an extremely slow rate of speed" to avoid injurining anyone.

They also alleged that Abughazaleh got in front of the vehicle and "with her hands on the hood braced her body and hands against the vehicle while remaining directly in the path of the vehicle."

Abughazaleh responded to the charges on her social media account.

"This is a political prosecution and a gross attempt to silence dissent, a right protected under the First Amendment," she said in a video posted on X. "This case is a major push by the Trump administration to criminalize protest and punish anyone who speaks out against them."

She’s gained attention for her protests at the ICE facility, including when she was thrown to the ground by an agent last month, a video of which went viral on social media.

Even one of Abughazaleh’s opponents in the Democratic field, Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss responded to the news of her indictment.

"The only people engaged in violent and dangerous behavior at Broadview have been ICE. As someone who has protested at Broadview multiple times, I know these protests are nonviolent demonstrations against the kidnapping of our neighbors. Now, the Trump Administration is targeting protestors, including political candidates, in an effort to silence dissent and scare residents into submission. It won’t work," Biss said. "I hope these frivolous charges are dropped immediately and Trump begins to listen to the vast majority of Americans who oppose his terror campaign."

Abughazaleh is running for the Democratic nomination in the 9th Congressional district which includes parts of Chicago’s North Side, northern and northwest suburbs.