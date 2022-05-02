Katie Kearns murder: Jeremy Boshears found guilty in murder of Joliet bartender

A Coal City man accused of killing a Joliet bartender in 2017 has been found guilty.

On Monday, a jury found 36-year-old Jeremy Boshears guilty of shooting 24-year-old Katie Kearns at the Joliet Outlaws clubhouse.

Boshears was also found guilty of covering up the death.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The three counts of first-degree murder alleged that Boshears shot Kearns in the head with a firearm on Nov. 13, 2017. She was reported missing the next day.

Katie Kearns and Jeremy Boshears | Will County State's Attorney's Office

Officers found Kearns’s body in the back of her 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee that was parked inside a pole barn in Aroma Park Township in Kankakee County – 50 miles from Joliet.

Police said Kearns and Boshears met a few weeks prior while working at Woody's Bar in Joliet. The pair had been dating before her death.

Advertisement

Boshears faces up to 45 years to life in prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.