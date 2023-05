article

Chicago police are searching for teenage girl reported missing from Hanson Park Friday night.

Katie Ramirez, 16, was last seen in the 2100 block of North Lockwood Avenue at 10:45 p.m.

Ramirez is 5-foot-5 and weighs roughly 130 pounds. She is Hispanic and has black hair with brown eyes.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of the missing individual, contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.