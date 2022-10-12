Kayla Robinson: Chicago girl, 14, missing from South Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to police, Kayla Robinson is missing from the 5200 block of South Indiana Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Robinson is described as a Black girl, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 148 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Kayla Robinson | Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.