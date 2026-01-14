Illinois congresswoman moves to impeach DHS Sec. Kristi Noem

The Brief An Illinois congresswoman said she filed articles of impeachment against DHS Sec. Kristi Noem on Wednesday. U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly accused Noem of obstructing Congress, self-dealing, and violating the public's trust. The impeachment effort, which is likely to fail, comes after the fatal ICE shooting of a woman in Minneapolis.



U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly, who represents parts of Chicago and the south suburbs, moved to impeach Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem on Wednesday in a major escalation, responding to the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies.

What we know:

Kelly (D-Matteson), who is also running for the open U.S. Senate seat in Illinois, said she formally introduced articles of impeachment against Noem with the support of nearly 70 members of Congress.

"Sec. Noem has brought her reign of terror to the Chicagoland area, L.A., New Orleans, Charlotte, Durham, and communities north to south to east to west," Kelly said. "She needs to be held accountable for her actions."

The congresswoman said she filed three articles of impeachment alleging obstruction of Congress, violation of public trust, and "self-dealing."

Obstruction of Congress: Kelly alleged that Noem has denied members of Congress their constitutional right to oversee DHS operations, including inspecting ICE facilities like the one in suburban Broadview. Violation of public trust: Kelly accused Noem of directing DHS agents to arrest people without warrants, use tear gas against citizens, and "ignore due process." The congresswoman cited Noem’s argument that her agency’s immigration enforcement was taking "murderers and rapists off our streets," but claimed that none of the individuals arrested in Chicago during Operation Midway Blitz had been charged with murder or rape. Self-dealing: Kelly accused Noem of abusing her power "for personal benefit" like steering a federal contract to a firm run by a friend, though she didn't specify which firm. She also cited ICE’s recruitment campaign which cost $200 million, and the highly-stylized video of a raid on a South Shore apartment building in which dozens were arrested in the middle of the night which garnered pushback.

It's unlikely for any articles of impeachment to pass the House of Representatives as Republicans have a narrow majority.

Even if it does pass, the GOP-controlled Senate would then have to vote to convict and remove Noem by a two-thirds margin, which they failed to reach the two times President Trump was impeached during his first term.

What they're saying:

Kelly also referenced the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis this month by an ICE agent that’s caused outcries over DHS enforcement policies and large protests across the country.

"Renee Nicole Good is dead because Sec. Noem allowed her DHS agents to run amok," Kelly said. "Families are forever torn about."

Kelly said her push to impeach Noem was not about "personalities and trivial disagreements."

"Sec. Noem, you have violated your oath of office and there will be consequences," Kelly said. "I am watching you. Members of Congress are watching you. The American people, most importantly, are watching you, and most of all, we are not liking what we’re seeing."

A spokesperson for DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the filing.