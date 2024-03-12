Kennedy Expressway construction resumes causing headaches for commuters

The second phase of the Kennedy Expressway rehabilitation project began Monday evening, leaving morning commuters in a bind.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says phase two of construction focuses on the reversible express lanes on I-90/94 between the Edens Expressway junction and Ohio Street.

An earlier start to the project was made possible by warmer temperatures this spring.

Improvements to the inbound lanes were completed last year as part of a $150 million project taking place over three consecutive construction seasons.

Construction on the reversible express lanes is anticipated to be completed later this fall, with efforts on the outbound Kennedy in 2025.

Phase two will also involve bridge cleaning, painting and LED light installation at Hubbard’s Cave will require closure of the left lane on the inbound Kennedy from Chicago Avenue to Lake Street and on the outbound Kennedy from the Jane Byrne Interchange to Grand Avenue. The westbound Randolph Street ramp to the outbound Kennedy will close and is anticipated to reopen later this fall.

Drivers are encouraged to follow posted detours.