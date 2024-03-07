Chicago traffic alert: Prepare for more Kennedy construction

Construction on Chicago’s Kennedy Expressway is once again revving up.

This marks the start of year two of a three-year construction project. Officials stress the memory of brutal traffic jams during phase one.

Last year, the focus was on inbound lanes. But starting Monday, March 11, reversible lanes will close through the end of fall. The entire rehab project is on track to be finished in 2025.

"The Kennedy was opened in 1960, so the infrastructure is pretty old. We've reached the useful lifespan of the bridges," said Jon Schumacher, District 1 Bureau Chief of Construction for the Illinois Department of Transportation.

"It's going to be a very similar work scope to what we did last year, where we're going to rehabilitate the bridge decks throughout the reversible lanes. Pavement patching. We're also replacing the overhead lights with LED-new light fixtures. Also replacing the overhead sign structures. And because we have the reversible lanes closed, we're going to take the opportunity to also paint the left-hand side of Hubbard's Cave, both inbound and outbound," he added.

Supporting an average of 270,000 vehicles a day, IDOT says traffic jams will be inevitable. But it recommends traveling during non-peak hours and using public transportation.

Drivers are also discouraged from making unnecessary lane changes.

"CDOT is targeting approximately 150 miles of streets and alleys to be resurfaced in 2024," said Tom Carney, Acting Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Transportation.

CDOT is also taking advantage of the mild temperatures, getting a head start on pothole patching and spring paving season.

So far this year, CDOT has filled over 143,000 potholes and will soon shift its focus from patching to paving.

The agency says you can help these efforts by reporting issues using the 311 system.

One message that both CDOT and IDOT stressed on Thursday was for drivers to put down the cellphones and pay extra attention while passing through work zones.