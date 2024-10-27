Kennedy Expressway crash leaves 7 injured: ISP

A three-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway near West Town left seven people injured Saturday night, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash occurred around 7:32 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-90 at Ogden Avenue. Traffic was slowly moving when a Freightliner semi-truck rear-ended a Toyota Tacoma, which then hit a Ford Ranger.

Seven people were transported to local hospitals with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.