Kennedy Expressway crash leaves 7 injured: ISP
CHICAGO - A three-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway near West Town left seven people injured Saturday night, according to Illinois State Police.
The crash occurred around 7:32 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-90 at Ogden Avenue. Traffic was slowly moving when a Freightliner semi-truck rear-ended a Toyota Tacoma, which then hit a Ford Ranger.
Seven people were transported to local hospitals with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
Illinois State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.