Major update to Kennedy Expressway project lets express lane drivers head to O'Hare

The Brief IDOT is changing the Kennedy Expressway work zone starting May 31. Drivers can now use express lanes to access I-90 and O’Hare, a month ahead of schedule. Some ramps will remain closed through mid-July as crews begin working on right lanes.



A major change is coming to the Kennedy Expressway this weekend, and it’s good news for drivers headed to O’Hare.

What we know:

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that the north end of the Kennedy Expressway work zone is shifting as of Saturday night.

Starting Sunday morning, drivers leaving downtown will be able to exit the express lanes north of Irving Park Road to continue on Interstate 90 and reach O’Hare International Airport.

Until now, travelers trying to reach the airport had to stay in the local lanes.

To make the switch, IDOT will close the reversible express lanes starting at 11 p.m. Saturday. The outbound Kennedy will shrink to just one lane between Addison Street and Montrose Avenue overnight, with some ramps also temporarily closed. Everything is expected to reopen by 10 a.m. Sunday under the new configuration.

"To safely complete the work, the ramp from Keeler Avenue to the outbound Kennedy and the outbound Kennedy ramp to Kostner Avenue will remain closed until later this summer," IDOT said in a statement.

The new traffic pattern shifts outbound lanes slightly left onto newly paved roadway. This allows crews to begin working on the right lanes. The reversible express lanes will remain open for outbound traffic, but the mid-gates—which let drivers enter or exit mid-route—will stay closed through mid-July.

What's next:

The Kennedy overhaul is still set to finish by Thanksgiving. More ramp closures are coming, including:

June 5 closures — expected to last 2 weeks:

Ontario Street to outbound Kennedy

Division Street to outbound Kennedy

June 9 closures — expected to last 2 weeks:

Outbound Kennedy to North Avenue

Outbound Kennedy to Fullerton Avenue

Current closures through the week of June 9:

Ogden Avenue to outbound Kennedy

Outbound Kennedy to Ohio Street

Armitage Avenue to outbound Kennedy

Drivers are urged to follow detour signs, allow extra travel time, and consider public transit like the CTA Blue Line, Metra, or Pace buses.

For more information, visit the IDOT Kennedy Project Page.