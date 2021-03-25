Kennedy Expressway resurfacing begins Monday night

Overnight resurfacing of the outbound Kennedy Expressway begins Monday, March 29, between the Edens junction and Harlem Avenue.

At least one outbound lane will remain open during construction, which will begin 9 p.m. each weekday, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

All lanes and ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. each morning.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The transportation department didn’t offer an estimated date of completion for the resurfacing.

The inbound Kennedy from Harlem to the I-94 junction was resurfaced last fall. The overall project, which also includes drainage improvements, should be completed in late October.

The final portion of the Montrose Avenue bridge over the Kennedy Expressway is set to be removed starting this Friday, March 26.