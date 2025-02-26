Kennedy Expressway traffic stalled after steel poles fall off semi, blocking roadway

The Brief Steel poles fell onto the outbound Kennedy Expressway late Tuesday after a semi-truck struck the Lake Street Bridge, police said. Two cars hit the debris, sending two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Crews cleared the roadway overnight, but some lanes remained blocked into Wednesday morning, causing delays.



Two motorists were injured after steel pipes fell off a semi and onto the Kennedy Expressway on Tuesday night.

Poles block Kennedy Expressway

The backstory:

The semi carrying the steel poles made contact with the Lake Street Bridge around 11 p.m., causing some of the poles to fall onto the roadway, according to Illinois State Police.

Two cars then struck the poles on the road, sending two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The outbound lanes of the Kennedy were closed until the poles could be moved to the shoulder of the expressway. The road reopened around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday but two lanes remained blocked as crews worked to remove the poles.

All lanes of the Kennedy Expressway reopened by 7:10 a.m. Residual delays are expected throughout the morning.

Delays also built up on the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway on Wednesday morning, starting near Garfield Boulevard in the local and express lanes.