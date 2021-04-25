Kennedy-King College in Englewood resumes use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Kennedy-King College in Englewood resumed use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

This comes after the CDC lifted its pause on its use on Friday.

On the same day, the Illinois Department of Public Health said that the state will resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following the announcement by the FDA and CDC.

IDPH says the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) conducted a review of the vaccine after six cases were reported of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals following administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Both the CDC and FDA say they are confident the vaccine's benefits outweigh the risks, after reviewing a series of rare blood clots in women.