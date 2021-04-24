Illinois to resume use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The Illinois Department of Public Health will resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following the announcement by the FDA and CDC that they have lifted the previously recommended pause on the J&J vaccine.

IDPH says the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) conducted a review of the vaccine after six cases were reported of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals following administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Providers in Illinois who received doses of the vaccine will be able to immediately begin administering the vaccine.

Allocations of the vaccine by the federal government will resume next week.

IDPH says approximately 760,000 doses were allocated to the state before the pause, and approximately 290,000 were administered.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS

The Cook County Department of Public Health said, in part, that it does take the blood clot issue very seriously, but knows that it is extremely rare.

"Today’s meeting made clear that public health experts from across the country agree that the benefits of getting the J&J vaccine outweigh the risks," the department said in a statement. "This vaccine, like the Pfizer and Moderna options, are safe and very effective. They represent our only chance to escape this pandemic."

Cook County Health officials also announced a pilot program this week for walk-in coronavirus vaccinations at two south suburban sites, allowing residents to receive a vaccination without an appointment.

The mass vaccination sites — located in Tinley Park at 18451 Convention Center Dr. and in Matteson at 4647 Promenade Way — will be open between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, health officials said. Those with appointments will also still be able to get their shots.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.