Suburban Cook County announces walk-in vaccination appointments

Cook County Health officials announced a pilot program Wednesday for walk-in coronavirus vaccinations at two south suburban sites, allowing residents to receive a vaccination without an appointment.

The mass vaccination sites — located in Tinley Park at 18451 Convention Center Dr. and in Matteson at 4647 Promenade Way — will be open between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, health officials said. Those with appointments will also still be able to get their shots.

"We all know that the pandemic has disproportionately impacted communities of color and those groups are also most hesitant to get the vaccine. It is critical that we remove any and all barriers to vaccination," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said.

The Matteson site will be doling out Pfizer vaccines, while those going to Tinley Park for their shot will receive the Moderna product, health officials said.

While Cook County has expanded eligibility to anyone over the age of 16, only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for teenagers, so 16 and 17 year olds will have to sign up at the Matteson site and be accompanied by a parent or guardian, health officials said.

Anyone else can walk up to either site with a photo ID and register in person for a free vaccine, without having to show proof of insurance or immigration status, health officials said.

Meanwhile, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,765 more cases of the coronavirus, along with 28 more deaths. That brings the total number of cases in the state up to 1,309,552 since the start of the pandemic, including 21,722 deaths.

The statewide positivity rate remained the same at 3.8%, health officials said. Yesterday, 140,712 vaccinations were administered in the state.