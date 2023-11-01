Kennier Petit: 5-year-old boy missing from Lake View, could be with his father

article

A five-year-old boy has been missing from Lake View since Saturday.

Kennier Petit was last seen in the 5300 block of West Dakin on Oct. 28 at about 11 p.m. by his mother.

The boy may be in the company of his father, Josual Petit, who has also been reported missing, police said.

The boy was last seen wearing a gray and black striped hat, a gray fluffy sweater and blue pants. He is roughly three feet tall, weighs about 40 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information pertaining to the boy's whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 312-746-6554.