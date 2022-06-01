Kids caught on camera vandalizing Homewood fire department

Illinois firefighters need your help after their firehouse was trashed by vandals.

All the windows at the Homewood Acres Volunteer Fire Department were smashed over the Memorial Day weekend.

Authorities say kids were caught on security cameras breaking in and trashing the place. Damage estimates top $100,000.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Firefighters say they are devastated.

Advertisement

A fundraiser has been created to help the department recover.