Kids found safe after being taken inside stolen SUV in Chicago's River West

Three children who were inside an SUV when it was stolen Wednesday night in Chicago's River West neighborhood have been found safe.

A man hopped into a Chevy Equinox that was left running with three children in the backseat around 8:27 p.m. in the 800 block of West Superior Street, police said.

The man drove to the 700 block of North Green Street where he let the children—ages 13, 5 and 3—out of the vehicle before driving away, police said.

The SUV was found a short time later in the Little Village neighborhood, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.