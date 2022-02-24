Expand / Collapse search
Kids found safe after being taken inside stolen SUV in Chicago's River West

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
River West
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Three children who were inside an SUV when it was stolen Wednesday night in Chicago's River West neighborhood have been found safe.

A man hopped into a Chevy Equinox that was left running with three children in the backseat around 8:27 p.m. in the 800 block of West Superior Street, police said.

The man drove to the 700 block of North Green Street where he let the children—ages 13, 5 and 3—out of the vehicle before driving away, police said.

The SUV was found a short time later in the Little Village neighborhood, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.