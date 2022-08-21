Missing teen Kiely Rodni's body allegedly found by volunteers

A team of volunteer divers claimed on Sunday that they have found the body of Kiely Rodni near where the missing 16-year-old was last seen in Truckee two weeks ago.

The discovery in the Prosser Reservoir has not been confirmed by the Placer County Sheriff's Office, the law enforcement agency that has led the official search for Kiely.

However, the sheriff's office, FBI and other agencies were investigating, according to a statement Sunday night.

"The identity of the decedent has not been confirmed," the Placer County sheriff's office said on Sunday. "This is a developing situation."

Updates will be given Monday morning by both the volunteers and the sheriff.

The dive team Adventures with Purpose, however, did not express any doubt in its announcement.

"WE JUST FOUND KIELY RODNI," Adventures with Purpose said on its Facebook account Sunday.

Kiely was found in her submerged car in Prosser Lake, the post said.

"Car is upside down in only 14' of water. We have CONFIRMED Kiely is inside," the post said.

Kiely was last seen Aug. 6 at a party at the Prosser campground in Truckee with several hundred young people.

The dive group was volunteering this weekend in the search for the teen.