Kierra Coles: 5 years later, hope persists in search for missing Chicago postal worker

The family of a missing Chicago postal service worker who disappeared while pregnant five years ago is still hoping and praying for her return on what would have been her 31st birthday.

Family and friends of Kierra Coles gathered on Sunday for comfort and support while they continue to look for answers.

On her 31st birthday, family members celebrated a woman who loved doing makeup, taking pictures and dancing. She especially loved her job as a postal worker and was looking forward to being a mom.

"As the years go on, it gets harder and harder. Definitely with the police not doing what they’re supposed to do to me," said Karen Phillips, Coles' mother.

Coles was last seen Oct. 2, 2018 near 83rd Street and King Drive. Detectives have obtained surveillance footage of Cole leaving her home with a person of interest before driving to a nearby ATM and making two cash withdrawals.

Five years later, after a joint investigation between Chicago police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, no publicly named suspects and no arrests have been made.

"They said they didn’t have a motive," Phillips said.

At Sunday’s, gathering other mothers of missing children present like LaShann Walker whose daughter and grandson vanished from Gary, Indiana eight years ago.

"It hits different when your loved one is put to rest, but we just continuously have to wonder if they’re alive or not," Walker said.

Also Derrion Albert’s mom, the Fenger High School honor roll student beaten to death in 2009.

Cole’s mother once again begging for someone to speak up.

"Because if it was your child, your mother, your sister, your grandmother, you’ll be begging for same help that I’m standing here begging for. You'll be begging everybody for the same help. So I think if you know anything, I'm begging you to just call the police anonymous and leave a tip," Phillips said.

A $68,000 reward has been offered for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Police said they have no new information to offer at this time.