Kierra Coles case: Chicago postal worker missing for 3 years, Friday is her birthday

Chicago postal worker Kierra Coles has been missing for three years. Friday marks her 29th birthday.

Coles was last seen October 28, 2018 on surveillance video leaving her South Side home at 81st and Vernon in the East Chatham neighborhood. She was three months pregnant at the time.

"Everything goes through your mind. What if it's this? What if it's that? What if this has happened? What if that happened? We just don't know," said Coles' mom, Karen Phillips. "To feel like your child could be harmed every day... that is torture to yourself."

A reward of $45,000 is being offered in her case for any information.

Chicago police have been working with the U.S. Postal Inspection service to bring Coles home.

Coles’ face adorns the walls of her mother's Englewood home.

"Until the detectives or police tell me to come identify a body, to me she's alive," said Phillips.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The same day Coles was last seen leaving her home, a sick call was placed into the post office where she worked, though her car was later found near her apartment with her purse, her cell phone and a lunch for the day still inside.

Advertisement

Police suspect foul play in her disappearance.