Kildeer woman robs Bank of America of about $20K: police

A woman is accused of robbing a bank Monday morning in suburban Kildeer.

Around 10 a.m., the Kildeer Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at the Bank of America on Rand Road.

According to authorities, Tina Lambert entered the bank, told an employee she had a gun and said to put money in a duffle bag. A gun was never shown.

She was located by police near the intersection of Rand Road and Plum Grove Road. Police say she made a statement to officers regarding her involvement and about $20,000 was found inside a bag in her possession.

Tina Lambert | KPD

Lambert, of Kildeer, was charged with armed robbery, burglary, and felony theft. She was transported to the Lake County Jail and was due in bond court on Tuesday.