Killing of 16-year-old girl raises more concerns over violence in Little Village

Chicago police have located a beige pickup truck that detectives believe was used in a drive-by that killed a 16-year-old girl over the weekend in Little Village.

Deputy Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said in an unrelated news conference Monday that the vehicle was found and processed for evidence.

He said detectives recovered two shell casings and the investigation is “not a cold case.”

“This is a difficult case and we’ll do everything we can to bring these offenders to justice,” Deenihan said.

Angie Monroy

Angie Monroy was fatally shot Saturday evening when someone in the wanted vehicle fired shots down the block at other people, police have said.

Surveillance video shows her walking alone on a sidewalk in the 2300 block of South Rockwell Street and appear to take cover from the gunfire. She was struck in the head by one of the bullets, and died the next day at a hospital.

Monroy's death marks three innocent people shot in the Little Village neighborhood since Halloween.

Advertisement

A 7-year-old girl was wounded while out trick-or-treating with her family, and Frank Aguilar, a nurse, was shot and killed outside his sister's Little Village home.