Kim Foxx names Cook County's new chief deputy state's attorney

By Fox 32 News
Published 
Cook County
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced the appointment of Christopher "Thor" Martin as chief deputy state's attorney.

Martin is an 18-year veteran of the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

He will work closely with Foxx to help oversee operations, guide policy, and serve as a key liaison to law enforcement agencies.

"Thor is a proven leader, tested prosecutor, and cutting-edge legal technology strategist," Foxx said in a statement. "I am thrilled to have him join my leadership team as we continue to ensure fair and equitable treatment for every Cook County resident."

Martin has a biology degree and a law degree from Indiana University.

"I am honored to continue to serve State’s Attorney Foxx, my colleagues, and the people of Cook County in this new role," Martin said in a statement. "This is an incredible opportunity to continue pushing for positive change in the justice system." 