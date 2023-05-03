Kim Foxx names Cook County's new chief deputy state's attorney

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced the appointment of Christopher "Thor" Martin as chief deputy state's attorney.

Martin is an 18-year veteran of the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

He will work closely with Foxx to help oversee operations, guide policy, and serve as a key liaison to law enforcement agencies.

"Thor is a proven leader, tested prosecutor, and cutting-edge legal technology strategist," Foxx said in a statement. "I am thrilled to have him join my leadership team as we continue to ensure fair and equitable treatment for every Cook County resident."

Martin has a biology degree and a law degree from Indiana University.

"I am honored to continue to serve State’s Attorney Foxx, my colleagues, and the people of Cook County in this new role," Martin said in a statement. "This is an incredible opportunity to continue pushing for positive change in the justice system."