Foxx reflects on community safety achievements in West Side meeting

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx is opening up about her time in office.

She met with folks on the West Side on Tuesday during a meeting organized by the Leaders Network.

Foxx reflected on the steps her office has taken to make Cook County safer.

"People ask me, 'what is it that you're doing about violent crime,'" Foxx said. "Well, we're focusing our energy and our resources on violent crime. When I came into office like I said in 2016, I looked and said 'how are we using our state's attorney's office resources to keep our community safe, to address violence.'"

She's handled many high profile cases, including the prosecution of Jussie Smollett among others.