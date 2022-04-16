Kim, Khloe Kardashian ride teacups at Disneyland as crowd waits

A parkgoer shared a video claiming Kim and Khloe Kardashian rode teacups privately at Disneyland as the crowd waits.

According to a report from TMZ, the Kardashians paid VIP access to the rides. The reported celebrity treatment rubbed parkgoers the wrong way as the entire ride was shut down to the public. In the video, there are multiple teacups that were empty while the famous family enjoyed the ride.

According to TMZ, Disney staff did not shut down other rides for the Kardashians.

