K.L.E.O. Center prepares for second annual fundraiser: Golf outing on June 7th

The K.L.E.O. Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating domestic violence and promoting love and support, is gearing up for its highly anticipated second annual fundraiser.

Founded by individuals who tragically lost their baby sister, Kleo, to domestic violence in 2007, the nonprofit carries her name as a reminder to "Keep Loving Each Other."

Since its establishment in 2008, the K.L.E.O. Center has been tirelessly working towards its mission and has expanded its efforts to include activities for children.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, June 7th, as the nonprofit's golf outing takes place in Chicago at Harborside International Golf Center. The exciting event aims to raise funds to support the organization's various programs.

It is worth noting that the K.L.E.O. Center is committed to ensuring that 100% of the funds raised during the golf outing directly contribute to sustaining and enhancing their initiatives.

For more information about the golf outing and how to get involved, visit the nonprofit's website.