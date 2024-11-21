Knife-wielding suspect on the run after sexually abusing sleeping teen on West Side: police

The Brief Chicago police issued a community alert Thursday after a man allegedly sexually abused a teenage victim while she was asleep on the city's West Side. The suspect was armed with a knife but fled the scene on a rental bicycle, police said. He has not yet been located. Anyone with more information is urged to call Area 4 Detectives at 312-746-8251.



A suspect accused of sexually abusing a teenage girl while she was asleep in her West Side home is on the run, prompting Chicago police to issue a community alert.

The incident occurred at 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue.

The victim, a 13-year-old girl, was asleep in her home when she was awakened by a man, armed with a knife, who was groping her, according to Chicago police. He then fled the scene on a rental bicycle.

The suspect is described as being 6-feet-tall with a slim build, clean-shaven, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, green jacket, black hat, a surgical mask covering his face and a blue rubber glove on his right hand, police said.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to call Area 4 Detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip online at CPDTIP.com, using reference number: JH515656.