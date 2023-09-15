Kraft-Heinz celebrates 75th anniversary of Glenview 'Innovation Center'

The renowned Chicago-based company, Kraft-Heinz, is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its suburban Research and Development facility.

The Glenview "Innovation Center" has been an epicenter of food innovation since its inception in 1948.

To mark the historic occasion, employees and their families gathered on Friday for a grand celebration at the Kraft Heinz R&D Center. The event featured a museum exhibit showcasing Kraft-Heinz's pivotal role in shaping food trends throughout American history. Attendees enjoyed an array of food, games, and a captivating time-capsule ceremony.

Perhaps the highlight of the day was the presence of the iconic Wienermobile, capturing the imaginations of both young and old.

The Glenview Innovation Center holds a special place in the hearts of many as it birthed numerous culinary innovations over the years. Notable among these are the creation of Jet-Puffed Marshmallows in 1958, the introduction of Kraft Singles in 1965, and the launch of Philadelphia Soft Cream Cheese in 1979.

These inventions have become staples in American households and continue to influence food culture to this day.