Kristin Cavallari announces divorce with former Bears star Jay Cutler

Kristn Cavallari announced Sunday that she will be divorcing former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler.

The couple has been married since 2013. They share two sons, Camden and Jaxon, ages 7 and 5, and one daughter Saylor, 4.

"With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family," Cavallari posted on Instagram.