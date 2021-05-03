Kuma's Corner adds Delta-8 THC to menu

One local burger chain is adding some edible enhancements to the menu, so you can get a "high" while you dine.

Kuma’s Corner is a burger bar with locations in the city and suburbs. They blare heavy metal music and the communications director says they’ve "always done whatever we wanted."

Nick Miller says what they want to do now is "elevate" your dining experience, by serving up that burger with a buzz.

Customers like Jeremy Rinker are on board.

"If people want to do that or want the option to do that, might as well go for it," Rinker said.

On the menu at Kuma’s Corner in Avondale, West Loop and Schaumburg you’ll find Delta-8 THC. It’s a hemp derivative.

"[It] is the little sister to Delta-9 THC, which is what everybody is kind of used to as cannabis sold at dispensaries and things like that," Miller said.

They offer to-go rolled hemp joints and gummies. Or they add Delta-8 to mocktails, which is an alternative to getting drunk.

"This is just another opportunity to go out, hang out with people and be social and still catch a quick buzz," Miller said.

To be clear, the Delta-8-THC does not come inside your burger. It’s offered in aioli on the side, so you can choose how much to use. Kuma’s Corner also serves it in chocolates and expects to expand offerings in the future.

Expect to feel the effects 25 to 40 minutes afterwards, when Miller says you’ll feel, "euphoric relaxed. It gives you all the positive benefits of cannabis minus the negative ones."

The staff at Kuma’s corner says the Delta-8 can make you fail a drug test for cannabis. You must be 21 and over to order it and there are limits on dine-in orders.

Also, Delta-8 does cause the munchies, so maybe order extra fries.