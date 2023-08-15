Raoul calls for stronger vehicle security measures amidst rising car thefts in Chicago

As car thefts in Chicago continue to surge, the Illinois Attorney General is pointing fingers at two prominent vehicle manufacturers, claiming they are not adequately addressing security vulnerabilities.

To counter this, he is urging a federal court to reject a settlement with these manufacturers and instead enforce more robust measures to safeguard drivers.

Last year's alarming statistics serve as a stark reminder of the issue's severity. A staggering 10 percent of all registered KIA vehicles and seven percent of all registered HYUNDAI vehicles within Chicago fell victim to theft. This amounted to a staggering 7,000 auto thefts in total for these two brands alone, with specific car models being frequently targeted by thieves.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul is adamant that the manufacturers should go above and beyond the court-mandated settlement to protect consumers. Teaming up with seven other state attorneys general, he has penned a letter to the federal court arguing that the proposed safety measures fall short of the necessary actions. His demands include vehicle recalls or buybacks of theft-prone models, accompanied by enhanced safety features.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

In response, Hyundai emphasized their commitment to security, stating that dealers across the country are actively installing anti-theft software to protect vehicles daily. They also asserted that their products meet all federal anti-theft requirements and adhere to quality standards.

Kia, on the other hand, challenged the Attorney General's assertions, contending that the initial letter mischaracterized crucial points and omitted pertinent information. They stated that no safety defect existed to warrant a recall. Kia added that over 600,000 vehicle owners have already received security upgrades, and they are distributing free steering wheel locks to those who are not eligible for the upgrade.