La Grange house fire caused by broken gas line leaves elderly woman hospitalized

New details were released Thursday afternoon after a house fire left an elderly woman hospitalized in La Grange.

The fire department says the Wednesday night blaze was caused by a broken gas line.

The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. at a home on South Catherine Avenue.

Firefighters say the blaze started in the kitchen behind a stove.

La Grange police were the first on the scene, and rescued a woman in her 90s — who was trapped on the second floor. She is being treated for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

