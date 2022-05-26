La Grange house fire caused by broken gas line leaves elderly woman hospitalized
LA GRANGE, Ill. - New details were released Thursday afternoon after a house fire left an elderly woman hospitalized in La Grange.
The fire department says the Wednesday night blaze was caused by a broken gas line.
The fire was reported just before 11 p.m. at a home on South Catherine Avenue.
Firefighters say the blaze started in the kitchen behind a stove.
La Grange police were the first on the scene, and rescued a woman in her 90s — who was trapped on the second floor. She is being treated for smoke inhalation.
No other injuries were reported.