La Grange man charged with carjacking after crashing stolen van on I-80

A La Grange man was charged with aggravated carjacking after crashing a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning on the side of Interstate 80.

David Herman Jr, 20, allegedly arranged to meet a man selling a Ford E250 van at a gas station Tuesday in La Grange, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

During the test drive, Herman allegedly pulled into the parking lot of Zoo Woods Forest Preserve in Riverside to examine the engine components a second time and agreed to purchase the van, the sheriff’s office said. When the seller went to reenter the van he allegedly saw Herman holding a gun and ran to call the police, the sheriff’s office said.

About 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, Illinois State Troopers saw the Ford E250 van crashed on the side of I-80. The van was identified as stolen and Herman was arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Herman was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and held on $150,000 bail.