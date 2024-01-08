La Grange man with intellectual disabilities found after being reported missing

article

A La Grange man with intellectual disabilities who was reported missing last week has been located.

A spokesperson from UCP Seguin of Greater Chicago said Monday that Travis Collins, 43, was last seen when he departed from his job at Wendy's in Oak Park, located at 11 N. Harlem Ave. at about 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 3.

The spokesperson later said Collins was located.

The missing person alert was canceled.